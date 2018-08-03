CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 5, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

919 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM SUNDAY...

* WINDS...N 15 TO 25 KT with occasional gusts to 35 kt.

* WAVES...Steep N wind waves 7 to 9 feet at 7 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM SATURDAY...

* WINDS...N 15 TO 25 KT. gusts to 30 kt near Point Saint George.

* WAVES...Steep N wind waves 6 to 9 ft around 7 seconds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM SATURDAY...

* WINDS...N 15 TO 25 KT. Local gusts to 35 kt possible near and

just S of Cape Mendocino.

* WAVES...Steep N wind waves 5 to 8 ft around 7 seconds.

_____

