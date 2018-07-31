CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA

310 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wind and sea

conditions will exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels... should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

