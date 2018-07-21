CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, July 21, 2018
GALE WARNING
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
259 AM PDT Sat Jul 21 2018
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON...
* WINDS...N 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt today.
* WAVES...N 12 to 15 ft at around 10 seconds. Large, steep waves
will gradually subside Sunday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt today.
* WAVES...N 10 to 13 ft at around 10 seconds. Large, steep waves
will subside Sunday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS...NW to N 5 to 15 kt. Gusts to 25 kt near Point Saint
George today.
* WAVES...NW 8 to 10 ft at around 9 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Warning means hazardous sea conditions are
imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in
port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port or
taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
