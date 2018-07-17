CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 18, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

336 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM

WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt increasing to 20 to 30 kt on Wednesday.

* WAVES...N 5 to 7 ft at 7 seconds building to 10 to 12 ft at

around 10 seconds by Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM THURSDAY...

* WINDS...N 20 to 25 kt.

* WAVES...N 7 ft at 7 seconds building to 10 to 12 ft at around 9

seconds by Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

