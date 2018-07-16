CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 16, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA

914 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Conditions are not expected to return through Friday.

_____

