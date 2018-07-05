CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 5, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA

308 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon

to 9 PM PDT this evening.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Gale Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through late

Saturday night.

* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are

possible when winds are strongest.

* Seas...Combined seas of 8 to 11 feet with periods around 8

seconds are possible when waves are largest.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when hazardous gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots are probable in the near future, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

3 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Gale Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through late

Saturday night.

* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are

possible when winds are strongest.

* Seas...Combined seas of 8 to 11 feet with periods around 8

seconds are possible when waves are largest.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when hazardous gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots are probable in the near future, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

3 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Gale Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through late

Saturday night.

* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are

possible when winds are strongest.

* Seas...Combined seas of 8 to 11 feet with periods around 8

seconds are possible when waves are largest.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when hazardous gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots are probable in the near future, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Gale Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through late

Saturday night.

* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are

possible when winds are strongest.

* Seas...Combined seas of 8 to 11 feet with periods around 8

seconds are possible when waves are largest.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when hazardous gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots are probable in the near future, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

3 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Gale Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through late

Saturday night.

* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are

possible when winds are strongest.

* Seas...Combined seas of 8 to 11 feet with periods around 8

seconds are possible when waves are largest.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when hazardous gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots are probable in the near future, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

3 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Gale Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through late

Saturday night.

* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are

possible when winds are strongest.

* Seas...Combined seas of 8 to 11 feet with periods around 8

seconds are possible when waves are largest.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when hazardous gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots are probable in the near future, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...Around 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM PDT Friday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...Around 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM PDT Friday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM PDT Friday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM PDT Friday.

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM PDT Friday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM PDT Friday.

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM PDT Friday.

* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...4 to 6 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

