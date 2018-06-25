CA Marine Warning and Forecast
Published 3:40 am, Monday, June 25, 2018
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 26, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
1232 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt across the outer waters and N 5 to 15 kt
nearshore.
* WAVES...Northwest 6 to 9 feet at 7 seconds across the outer
waters and 5 to 7 ft at 7 seconds nearshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather