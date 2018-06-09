CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 11, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

236 PM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 12 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 10 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 11 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 3 AM PDT

MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon Sunday to 3 AM PDT

Monday.

* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 3 AM PDT

MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon Sunday to 3 AM PDT

Monday.

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO

3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 11 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 12 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 11 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 11 feet.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.

* SEAS...10 to 15 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO

3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 11 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 3 AM PDT

MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon Sunday to 3 AM PDT

Monday.

* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 3 AM PDT

MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon Sunday to 3 AM PDT

Monday.

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

