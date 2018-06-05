CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 9, 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 3 AM PDT Saturday.

The Gale Warning has been cancelled.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wind and sea

conditions will exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon

to 9 PM PDT this evening.

