CA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 11:42 pm, Sunday, May 13, 2018
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, May 13, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
835 PM PDT Sun May 13 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM PDT
MONDAY...
* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM PDT
MONDAY...
* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather