CA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 5:17 pm, Sunday, April 8, 2018
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 9, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
213 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...
* WINDS...SW wind 5 to 15 kt becoming W to NW by this afternoon.
* SEAS...W swell with combined seas of 14 to 18 ft but will
gradually subside overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those
operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Hazardous
Seas Warning, which is in effect until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* WAVES/SEAS...W swell with combined seas of 15 to 18 ft through
this evening. The swell will slowly subside through tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Warning means hazardous sea conditions are
imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in
port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port or
taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
_____
_____
