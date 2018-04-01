CA Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 6:05 am, Sunday, April 1, 2018
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 3, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
304 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...North 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt. Winds strongest
near and south of Cape Mendocino. Winds will weaken briefly
Sunday night before increasing again on Monday.
* WAVES/SEAS...North 5 to 8 feet at 6 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO 9 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 3 AM Monday to 9 AM PDT
Tuesday.
* WINDS...increasing to North 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt late
Sunday night. Winds strongest near Pt St george.
* WAVES/SEAS...North 6 to 8 feet at 6 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
_____
