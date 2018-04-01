CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

1042 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* Winds...North 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* Seas...Steep and wind driven at 6 to 8 feet.

* Areas affected...Small craft advisory winds and seas are

expected far all areas beyond 1 NM from shore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

