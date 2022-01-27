CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

308 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

308 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy early morning low clouds around

Long Beach. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the mid to upper 70s inland. North winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. Below passes

and canyons...northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Below

passes and canyons...northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40

mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

308 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

308 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to

the mid 70s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

308 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s except the lower to mid

50s in the hills. East winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70. East winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

308 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

308 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North to

northeast 15 to 25 mph with locally stronger gusts.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

308 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s except the

lower to mid 40s colder valleys. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s except

the upper 30s to mid 40s colder valleys. Northeast winds 15 to 25

mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows mid 40s to around 50 except around 40 colder

valleys.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

308 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds strongest

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower to mid 40s in the Ojai

Valley. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

308 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph...diminishing to 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

308 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds 15 to

25 mph. Winds strongest in the foothills.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Winds strongest in the foothills.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Winds strongest in the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 20s and 30s. East winds

15 to 25 mph. Winds strongest in the foothills.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 20s and 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s except the lower 40s in the

hills.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

308 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

308 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. East winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 20s

to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. East winds 15 to 25

mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

308 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations

to around 60 at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 50 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. East winds 10

to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 at high elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper

50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 50s

to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at

high elevations. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations

to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

308 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the upper 60s inland. Local east winds around 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s except around

50 in the hills. East winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50. Local north winds around 15 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s except the upper 40s in the

hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

308 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

308 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s

to around 60. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

308 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s

and 50s. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

308 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. East winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. East winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. East winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

308 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

308 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

and 60s. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

