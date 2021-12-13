CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 12, 2021

642 FPUS56 KLOX 131111

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

311 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021

CAZ041-140130-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

311 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 60. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting

to the southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. North winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ087-140130-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

311 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Areas of southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Areas of west winds 25 to

40 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

CAZ040-140130-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

311 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East winds around

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

northwest around 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ039-140130-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

311 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PST

TUESDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40

mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ548-140130-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

311 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ547-140130-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

311 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph developing after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may

be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 50s to around 60. North winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ046-140130-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

311 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower 40s

colder valleys. South winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may

be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around

60. South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph shifting to the

west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except around 30 colder valleys.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ088-140130-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

311 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph

becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ044-045-140130-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

311 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Southeast winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Winds decreasing in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the 30s except the mid 20s in the Ojai Valley. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ054-140130-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

311 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM

PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 5000 feet. Highs from around 50 at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. South winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain

with snow likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet increasing

to 7000 feet. Snow accumulation around 5 inches. Lows from the

lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph

increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow level 7000

feet. Snow accumulation around 14 inches. Highs from the upper 40s

to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high

elevations. South winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts to 65 mph

becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,

becoming mostly clear after midnight. Snow level falling to 4000

feet. Storm total snow accumulation 1 to 3 feet above 7000 ft.

Lows from the 30s at low elevations to 19 to 28 in colder valleys

and peaks. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower

40s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to

the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-140130-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

311 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM

PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level 5000 feet. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with local gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow developing. Snow may be heavy at times

after midnight. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet increasing to

7000 feet. Snow accumulation around 6 inches. Lows from the mid

30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

65 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Snow level 6000 to 7000 feet. Snow accumulation around 9 inches.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s at high elevations. South winds 30 to 45 mph with

gusts to 70 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Snow level lowering to 3500 feet. Light snow accumulations

possible. Storm total snow accumulation 1 to 2 feet at higher

elevations. Lows from the mid 20s to mid 30s at low elevations to

7 to 14 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the 30s at high

elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 30s to around

40 at low elevations to 19 to 26 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the

lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to

around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s

at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-140130-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

311 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts

to 65 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60. South winds 35 to

50 mph with gusts to 65 mph becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet. Light snow accumulations possible in the

foothills. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West winds 25 to 35

mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 40s to around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ052-140130-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

311 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON

PST TUESDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE RECENT BURN AREAS IN EFFECT FROM

THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 45 mph shifting to the

south 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks. South winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to

70 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain and snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Snow accumulation

around 7 inches. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high elevations. Southwest

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph becoming west 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows from the mid

to upper 30s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in

colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s

at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the

lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s at

high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows from the

lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ034-140130-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

311 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs in the 50s. South winds increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around

50 in the hills. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs from

the mid 40s to around 50 at the beaches to the mid 50s inland.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s except

the mid 30s to around 40 in the hills. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 40s to around 50 at the beaches to the mid 50s

inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 50s at the beaches to around 60 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except

the lower to mid 40s in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ035-140130-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

311 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds increasing to 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except

the upper 30s to mid 40s in the hills. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ036-140130-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

311 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ037-140130-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

311 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON

PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 60 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ051-140130-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

311 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON

PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts

to 45 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds

30 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 60 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet in the evening. Light snow

accumulations possible. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 40s to around 50. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ038-140130-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

311 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON

PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to south 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50

percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 60 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet in the evening. Light snow

accumulations possible. Lows in the mid 20s to around 30.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 40s to around 50. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ549-140130-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

311 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around

60. South winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 25 to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 60. West winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-140130-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

311 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

