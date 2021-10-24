CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 23, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

312 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

312 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s

inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to

the upper 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

312 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s

to around 60.

.MONDAY...Rain developing. Highs from the upper 50s near the

coast to the upper 60s interior. Areas of southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

312 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north

around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the

upper 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

312 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

312 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

312 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

312 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 coastal slopes and higher

peaks.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

312 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

312 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

312 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

40s to around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

312 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

312 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows from the upper

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain developing. Highs from the 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, becoming

partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet in the

evening. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the

upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

312 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to

lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the west

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Lows from

the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to

around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower

50s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

60s at high elevations.

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

312 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 at

high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the west

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s

at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

312 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing. A

slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches

to around 70 inland. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s

at the beaches to the mid 60s inland. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland.

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

312 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

around 70 inland. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around

80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

312 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

312 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the west 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

312 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower

60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs

in the 50s to around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

312 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the west 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

312 AM PDT Sun Oct 24 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs from the upper 50s near the coast to the

upper 60s interior. South winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the lower 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

