CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 8, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

326 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

CAZ041-100045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

326 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland. East winds around 15 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ087-100045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

326 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas

of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around

70 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ040-100045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

326 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to around 80 inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 60s at the beaches to

the lower 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ039-100045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

326 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph late in the afternoon. Winds

strongest west of the airport.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph late in the afternoon.

Winds strongest west of the airport.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds strongest west of

the airport.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except

around 70 cooler beaches. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-100045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

326 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-100045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

326 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the north to northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 with

Gusts to 30 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ088-100045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

326 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with local gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ045-100045-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

326 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. North

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ044-100045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

326 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ046-100045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

326 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

around 50 colder valleys. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds 15

to 25 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ054-100045-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

326 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph. Winds

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5

Corridor.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low

elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 50 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows lower to mid 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-100045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

326 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to 19 to 26 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-100045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

326 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of west

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds strongest in the

western foothills.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening. Winds strongest

in the western foothills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ052-100045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

326 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds strongest in the western

portion of the Santa Ynez range

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the

mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the

mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-100045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

326 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

the lower 70s inland. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. Below passes and canyons,

areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid

60s to around 70 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid

to upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ035-100045-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

326 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. Local northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog along

the beaches after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along

the beaches in the morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around

70 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the beaches after midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid

to upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ036-100045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

326 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ051-100045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

326 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-100045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

326 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except

the mid 40s to around 50 in the Carrizo Plain. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ038-100045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

326 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to around 50. East

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ550-100045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

326 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near

the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the

coast to around 70 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the

coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ549-100045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

326 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around 70

interior. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the

lower to mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

