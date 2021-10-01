CA Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 30, 2021 _____ 500 FPUS56 KLOX 010954 ZFPLOX Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 254 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021 CAZ041-012345- Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles- Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Long Beach 254 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland. East winds around 15 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. .MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading inland. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. $$ CAZ087-012345- Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands- Including Avalon 254 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s near the coast to the 80s to around 90 interior. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the mid 60s to around 70 across the interior. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 near the coast to the 80s to around 90 interior. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the mid 60s to around 70 across the interior. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from 70s to around 80 near the coast to the 80s to around 90 interior. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior. .MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading inland. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading inland. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading inland. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior. $$ CAZ040-012345- Ventura County Coast- Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo 254 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading inland. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. .MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading inland. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. $$ CAZ039-012345- Santa Barbara County South Coast- Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria 254 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 at the cooler beaches. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the 60s in the hills. Local northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph below passes and canyons, diminishing late. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except the 70s at the cooler beaches. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the 60s in the hills. Local northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing late. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except the 70s cooler beaches. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler beaches. .MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading inland. Lows in the 50s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ548-012345- Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley- Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona 254 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. $$ CAZ547-012345- Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley- Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City 254 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Local northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the lower to mid 60s in the hills. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the lower to mid 60s in the hills. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80. $$ CAZ046-012345- Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area- 254 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the lower to mid 80s coastal slopes. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except the mid to upper 40s colder valleys. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the lower to mid 80s coastal slopes. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except the mid to upper 40s colder valleys. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to lower 80s coastal slopes. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to lower 80s coastal slopes. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 coastal slopes and higher peaks. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. $$ CAZ044-045-012345- Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys- Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park 254 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower to mid 60s in the hills. Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower to mid 60s in the hills. Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to upper 70s far western portions. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. $$ CAZ088-012345- Santa Clarita Valley- Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia 254 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Local northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ CAZ059-012345- Antelope Valley- Including Lancaster and Palmdale 254 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph from mid morning through mid afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except 50s to around 60 in the hills. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except the 50s to around 60 in the hills. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except the mid 50s to lower 60s in the hills. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ054-012345- Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range- Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg 254 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. $$ CAZ053-012345- Ventura County Mountains- Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos 254 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. $$ CAZ052-012345- Santa Barbara County Mountains- Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area, and Dick Smith Wilderness Area 254 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West to northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing late. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Local north winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing late. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low elevations to around 70 at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations. $$ CAZ034-035-012345- San Luis Obispo County Central Coast- Santa Barbara County Central Coast- Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria, San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg 254 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, except for patchy low clouds and fog along the beaches. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading inland. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower 60s in the hills. .SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. .SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading inland. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. .MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading inland. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at the beaches to the mid 60s to around 70 inland. $$ CAZ036-012345- Santa Ynez Valley- Including Solvang and Santa Ynez 254 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except the upper 50s to mid 60s in the hills. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except the upper 50s to mid 60s in the hills. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. $$ CAZ037-012345- San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys- Including Paso Robles and Atascadero 254 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except around 60 on the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except around 60 on the Carrizo Plain. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. $$ CAZ051-012345- San Luis Obispo County Mountains- Including Black Mountain 254 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Local northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ038-012345- Cuyama Valley- Including Cuyama 254 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. $$ CAZ549-012345- San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands- 254 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior. .TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior. .MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior. $$ CAZ550-012345- Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands- 254 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower to mid 60s across the interior. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower to mid 60s across the interior. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. $$