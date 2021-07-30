CA Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 29, 2021 _____ 606 FPUS56 KLOX 301028 ZFPLOX Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 328 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021 CAZ041-302330- Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles- Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Long Beach 328 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. $$ CAZ087-302330- Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands- Including Avalon 328 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then patchy low clouds. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ040-302330- Ventura County Coast- Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo 328 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. $$ CAZ039-302330- Santa Barbara County South Coast- Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria 328 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler beaches. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the west to northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Local west to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler beaches. west to northwest winds around 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except around 70 cooler beaches. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler beaches. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ548-302330- Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley- Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona 328 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. $$ CAZ547-302330- Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley- Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City 328 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. $$ CAZ044-045-302330- Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys- Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park 328 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy dense fog in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in fog. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to upper 70s nearest the coast. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest the coast. $$ CAZ088-302330- Santa Clarita Valley- Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia 328 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101. $$ CAZ046-302330- Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area- 328 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90 except the upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. $$ CAZ054-302330- Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range- Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg 328 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. $$ CAZ053-302330- Ventura County Mountains- Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos 328 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 101 at low elevations to the 80s to around 90 at high elevations. $$ CAZ059-302330- Antelope Valley- Including Lancaster and Palmdale 328 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. $$ CAZ034-035-302330- San Luis Obispo County Central Coast- Santa Barbara County Central Coast- Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria, San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg 328 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading inland. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. .MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading inland. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland. $$ CAZ036-302330- Santa Ynez Valley- Including Solvang and Santa Ynez 328 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy dense fog in the morning, then partly cloudy. Visibility one quarter mile or less in fog. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest the coast. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest the coast. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60. .TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except around 80 nearest the coast. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest the coast. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except the lower to mid 80s nearest the coast. $$ CAZ052-302330- Santa Barbara County Mountains- Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area, and Dick Smith Wilderness Area 328 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. $$ CAZ038-302330- Cuyama Valley- Including Cuyama 328 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 101. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101. $$ CAZ051-302330- San Luis Obispo County Mountains- Including Black Mountain 328 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. $$ CAZ037-302330- San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys- Including Paso Robles and Atascadero 328 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 101. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 83 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except the upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102. $$ CAZ549-302330- San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands- 328 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then patchy low clouds. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. $$ CAZ550-302330- Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands- 328 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. $$ CK www.weather.gov\/losangeles _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather