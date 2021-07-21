CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 20, 2021

_____

948 FPUS56 KLOX 211040

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

340 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

CAZ041-220045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

340 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and

fog near beaches. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy after areas of morning low clouds and

fog. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to

upper 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower

to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ087-220045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

340 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and

fog. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog each

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s.

$$

CAZ040-220045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

340 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and

fog near beaches. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy after areas of morning low clouds and

fog. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower

to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog each

morning. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s

inland. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ039-220045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

340 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid 70s

cooler beaches.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Below

passes and canyons areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with local

gusts 35 to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Below

passes and canyons areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with local

gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear except for patchy

night through morning low clouds. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except around 70 cooler

beaches.

$$

CAZ548-220045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

340 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ547-220045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

340 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ088-220045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

340 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s to around 90. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ045-220045-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

340 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the 80s to

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ044-220045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

340 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ046-220045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

340 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s

except around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except

the mid to upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the

80s to around 90 except the lower to mid 70s coastal slopes and

higher peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to upper 70s coastal slopes

and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ054-220045-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

340 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid

80s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the lower

to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s

to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s

at high elevations. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-220045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

340 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 90s at low elevations

to the 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows

from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to

the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-220045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

340 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 70s. Highs 91 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ052-220045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

340 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at

high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s

to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows from the

mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around

60 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to lower

90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-220045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

340 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

lower 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog with only partial afternoon

clearing. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ035-220045-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

340 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at the

beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at the beaches

to the 70s to lower 80s inland. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland.

$$

CAZ036-220045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

340 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to lower 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ051-220045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

340 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 101 at low elevations to around

90 at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-220045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

340 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except

the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around

60 except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60 except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

Highs 81 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60

except the mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s except the mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo

Plain. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ038-220045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

340 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Highs

92 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ550-220045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

340 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to

mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

to around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to

mid 80s interior.

$$

CAZ549-220045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

340 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower

70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

ASR

