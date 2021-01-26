CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 25, 2021 _____ 941 FPUS56 KLOX 261208 ZFPLOX Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA 408 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021 CAZ041-270045- Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles- Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Long Beach 408 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ087-270045- Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands- Including Avalon 408 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the morning. Winds diminishing some in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ040-270045- Ventura County Coast- Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo 408 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ039-270045- Santa Barbara County South Coast- Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria 408 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s except around 50 cooler beaches. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ548-270045- Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley- Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona 408 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost for wind protected areas in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ CAZ547-270045- Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley- Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City 408 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost for wind protected areas in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ088-270045- Santa Clarita Valley- Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia 408 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost for wind protected areas in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ CAZ045-270045- Ventura County Coastal Valleys- Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park 408 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost for wind protected areas in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ044-270045- Ventura County Interior Valleys- Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru 408 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost for wind protected areas in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ046-270045- Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area- 408 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost for wind protected areas in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ054-270045- Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range- Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg 408 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the 30s at high elevations. Local northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows from the 30s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet increasing to 4500 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet. Lows from around 40 at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Rain likely and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. $$ CAZ053-270045- Ventura County Mountains- Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos 408 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s at high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows from the 30s at low elevations to the mid to upper 20s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows from around 40 at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet increasing to 6000 feet. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to 18 to 25 in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. $$ CAZ059-270045- Antelope Valley- Including Lancaster and Palmdale 408 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation in the foothills. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s to around 50. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 30s to around 40. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. $$ CAZ052-270045- Santa Barbara County Mountains- Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area, and Dick Smith Wilderness Area 408 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet increasing to 4500 feet. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Snow accumulation around 3 inches. Storm total snow accumulation around 5 inches. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Gusts to 45 mph increasing to 60 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Precipitation may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Storm total snow accumulation around 4 inches. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow developing likely in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. $$ CAZ034-270045- San Luis Obispo County Central Coast- Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria, and San Simeon 408 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. South winds around 15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ035-270045- Santa Barbara County Central Coast- Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg 408 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ036-270045- Santa Ynez Valley- Including Solvang and Santa Ynez 408 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ CAZ051-270045- San Luis Obispo County Mountains- Including Black Mountain 408 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain after midnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet in the evening. No snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ037-270045- San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys- Including Paso Robles and Atascadero 408 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain after midnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet in the evening. No snow accumulation. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. $$ CAZ038-270045- Cuyama Valley- Including Cuyama 408 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of snow in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 55 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ CAZ550-270045- Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands- 408 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ549-270045- San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands- 408 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 20 to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CK