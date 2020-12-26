CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 25, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

400 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

CAZ041-270030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

400 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ087-270030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

400 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of west winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ040-270030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

400 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM

PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. East winds around

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds

around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around

70.

CAZ039-270030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

400 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. East winds around 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ548-270030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

400 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ547-270030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

400 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds

around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ088-270030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

400 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ045-270030-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

400 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

CAZ044-270030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

400 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around

70.

CAZ046-270030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

400 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around

50 except the mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except around 40 colder

valleys.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ054-270030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

400 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 5000 to

5500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet. Light snow accumulations

possible. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs from the mid 40s to

lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the

20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper

30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ053-270030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

400 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Except mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers across the northern slopes in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the

upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at

high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with Gusts to 35 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet

decreasing to 4500 feet. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows

from the 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to 16 to 23 in colder

valleys and peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Snow with rain developing showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows from the 30s to

around 40 at low elevations to 15 to 22 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to

mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations.

CAZ059-270030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

400 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the 30s to lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s

and 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s

except the mid 30s to around 40 in the hills.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

CAZ052-270030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

400 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 50s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to

mid 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow developing. Snow level 4000 to

4500 feet. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows from the upper

30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet.

Light snow accumulations possible. Highs from the upper 40s to

mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows from the upper 30s

and 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around

50 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the lower to

mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid

50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

CAZ034-270030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

400 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. South winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to around 60 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the

mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around

60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

CAZ035-270030-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

400 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except

around 50 in the hills. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

CAZ036-270030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

400 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around

70.

CAZ051-270030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

400 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

50s to around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow developing. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow developing likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ037-270030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

400 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ038-270030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

400 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40. South winds 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

CAZ550-270030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

400 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 50s near the coast to the

lower to mid 60s interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ549-270030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

400 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

