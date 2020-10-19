CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 18, 2020

_____

311 FPUS56 KLOX 191023

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

323 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

CAZ041-200000-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

323 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Night through morning

low clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to

the mid 70s inland. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the mid

to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of rain. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ087-200000-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

323 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ040-200000-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

323 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ039-200000-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

323 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid

70s cooler beaches. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ044-045-200000-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

323 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to around 90. North winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Highs in the upper 60s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ547-200000-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

323 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of rain. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ548-200000-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

323 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Night through morning

low clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ088-200000-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

323 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ046-200000-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

323 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20

mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s except around 50 colder valleys. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the mid 40s to

around 50 colder valleys.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ059-200000-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

323 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

around 60 in the hills. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds 10

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ054-200000-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

323 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations

to around 70 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s

to around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to around 50 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the mid

60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 at high

elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-200000-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

323 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10

to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s

at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs

from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s

to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower

40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to lower

80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high

elevations.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at

high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to

the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-200000-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

323 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the lower to mid

70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to

around 60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low elevations to the

mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-200000-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

323 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Morning low clouds and fog clearing to near the beaches.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy low clouds and fog near the

beaches. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland. Northwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at the

beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower

to mid 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid

70s inland.

$$

CAZ035-200000-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

323 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Morning low clouds and fog clearing to near the beaches.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy low clouds and fog near the

beaches. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s and 80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around

60. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s

to lower 80s inland.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around

80 inland.

$$

CAZ036-200000-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

323 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs in the 70s

to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ037-200000-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

323 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except the lower 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s except around 60 in the Carrizo Plain. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except the upper

40s to mid 50s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ051-200000-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

323 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-200000-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

323 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ550-200000-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

323 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to around 80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning and night,

otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near

the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70

near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to

around 80 interior.

$$

CAZ549-200000-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

323 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather