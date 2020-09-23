CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2020
_____
954 FPUS56 KLOX 231129
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...Updated
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
430 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
CAZ041-232330-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
321 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around
90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s
inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to
mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the
lower to mid 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around
90 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the
lower to mid 90s inland.
$$
CAZ040-232330-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
430 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
Update
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog in the morning then sunny.
Visibility one quarter mile or less in fog. Highs from the lower to
mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to around 80 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid
to upper 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid
70s to around 80 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the mid to upper 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches
to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.
$$
CAZ547-232330-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
321 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.
$$
CAZ548-232330-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
321 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100.
$$
CAZ046-232330-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
321 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the
coastal slopes in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility
one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s except the mid 50s
colder valleys.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90 except
around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the
lower to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101 except the mid 80s to around
90 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
$$
CAZ044-045-232330-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
321 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around
80 nearest the coast.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around
80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the
upper 70s to mid 80s nearest the coast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except the lower
to mid 80s nearest the coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100 except the mid to upper 80s
nearest the coast.
$$
CAZ088-232330-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
321 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to
20 mph with Gusts to 30 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. North winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.
$$
CAZ053-232330-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
321 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. North
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s
at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ054-232330-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
321 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds
strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s
at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with Gusts to
40 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to
the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to
the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the
upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-232330-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
321 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Strongest around
Lake Palmdale.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening. Strongest around
Lake Palmdale.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds
20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s except the lower to mid
70s in the hills.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101.
$$
CAZ039-232330-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
430 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
Update
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and dense fog in the morning then sunny.
Visibility one quarter mile or less in fog. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Local northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon west
of Refugio.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Local Northwest
to north winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight. Local gusts to 35 mph between Gaviota and Refugio.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
North winds winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight. Gusts 30 to 40 mph. Strongest between Gaviota and
Refugio and above the hills of Montecito.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds
around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the
lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the
lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s
cooler beaches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the
mid 70s to around 80 cooler beaches.
$$
CAZ034-035-232330-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
321 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog
locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and
80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s
to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the
beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the
beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.
$$
CAZ036-232330-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
321 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds around
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
$$
CAZ052-232330-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
321 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with
visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the upper 80s to
mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high
elevations.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to around 80 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the mid
80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ037-232330-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
321 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. North winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds
around 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North
winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. North winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
$$
CAZ051-232330-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
321 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. North winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
$$
CAZ038-232330-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
321 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. North winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 102.
$$
CAZ087-232330-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
321 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny across
higher terrain. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to
the lower to mid 80s interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog locally dense
with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog
locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to around 90 interior.
$$
CAZ550-232330-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
321 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog
locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to the mid to upper 80s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the
coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to the 80s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast
to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to around 90 interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to the upper 80s to mid 90s interior.
$$
CAZ549-232330-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
321 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog
locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid
to upper 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 20 to
35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around
80 interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the
coast to around 80 interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to the lower 80s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to the lower to mid 80s interior.
$$
CK
_____
