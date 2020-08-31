CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 30, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

344 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

CAZ041-312330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

344 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper

60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at the beaches

to 95 to 102 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at the beaches

to 95 to 102 inland.

CAZ040-312330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

344 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from around

70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at the

beaches to 96 to 101 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at the

beaches to 96 to 102 inland.

CAZ039-312330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

344 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s except the mid to upper 60s cooler beaches. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except around 60 in the

hills. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to

mid 70s cooler beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except the

mid to upper 70s in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid

to upper 70s cooler beaches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except the

mid 70s to around 80 in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except around 80 cooler

beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s except

around 80 in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101 except the upper 70s to mid 80s

cooler beaches.

CAZ087-312330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

344 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid

80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 80 near the coast to around 90 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s near the coast to 92 to

102 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s near the coast to 92 to

102 interior.

CAZ547-312330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

344 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 111.

CAZ548-312330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

344 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 107.

CAZ044-045-312330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

344 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy dense fog in the morning then

sunny. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest

the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s except

around 80 in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 110.

CAZ088-312330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

344 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 113.

CAZ046-312330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

344 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for areas of low clouds and patchy dense fog

along coastal slopes in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile

or less at times. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s to around

80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90 except the upper 70s

coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except around

80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 107.

CAZ054-312330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

344 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 70s to lower 80s at

low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 103 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 98 to 108 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 70s to mid 80s

at low elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 100 to 110 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

CAZ053-312330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

344 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 101 at low elevations to the

80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 103 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 98 to 107 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 100 to 109 at low elevations to the

90s at high elevations.

CAZ059-312330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

344 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with local gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Strongest around Lake

Palmdale.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except

around 70 in the hills. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts

to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Strongest

around Lake Palmdale in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s except

around 80 in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s except

around 80 in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s

except around 80 in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 113.

CAZ034-035-312330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

344 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 40s and 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and

80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

80s to around 90 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s except the

mid to upper 70s in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to 90 to 100 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s

except the mid to upper 70s in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at the

beaches to 92 to 102 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except the

mid 70s to around 80 in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to 94 to 104 inland.

CAZ036-312330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

344 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy dense fog in the morning

then sunny. Visibility one quarter mile Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 113 except 96 to 101 nearest the

coast.

CAZ052-312330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

344 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 70s to lower 80s at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 98 to 104 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 90s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 101 to 107 at low elevations to

93 to 100 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 104 to 111 at low elevations to 95 to

102 at high elevations.

CAZ038-312330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

344 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109.

CAZ051-312330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

344 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 102 at low elevations to

around 90 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 70s at low elevations to

the mid 60s to around 70 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111.

CAZ037-312330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

344 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except around

70 in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except

the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s except

the mid to upper 70s in the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s except

the mid to upper 70s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s except

the mid to upper 70s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 113.

CAZ549-312330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

344 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower

70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around

80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

CAZ550-312330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

344 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the upper

70s to mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the upper 80s to mid 90s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s near the

coast to the upper 80s to mid 90s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s near the

coast to 90 to 100 interior.

