CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 27, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

CAZ041-290015-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid

to upper 80s inland. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of night through

morning low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to

the upper 80s to mid 90s inland.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid

80s to lower 90s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland.

CAZ087-290015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the 70s near the coast to the 80s to around 90 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid

80s to mid 90s interior.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower 80s interior. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

CAZ040-290015-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower

80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Areas of night through morning

low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to

upper 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

CAZ039-290015-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to around 80 except the upper 60s cooler beaches. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid

60s in the hills. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler beaches.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower

to mid 60s in the hills. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s

cooler beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to around 60 except the lower to mid 60s in the hills. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except around 70 cooler beaches.

CAZ548-290015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs 91 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ547-290015-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s

and 60s. Highs 94 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ046-290015-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds on the coastal slopes.

Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s coastal slopes and

higher peaks.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s except the lower

to mid 50s colder valleys.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the

mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s

except the mid to upper 50s colder valleys.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds on the coastal

slopes. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the lower to mid

80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid 80s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs

in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

CAZ044-045-290015-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the mid to upper 60s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ088-290015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds 10

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

to upper 60s. Highs 98 to 104.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ059-290015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around

70 in the hills. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

the upper 60s to mid 70s in the hills. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 50s

and 60s except lower to mid 70s in the hills. Highs 98 to 108.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

CAZ054-290015-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 101 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s

in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 94 to 103 at low

elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs from the upper 80s to mid

90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

CAZ053-290015-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s to around 90 at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s

to lower 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s

to around 70 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations

to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ052-290015-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 95 to 105 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 80s

to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

CAZ034-035-290015-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to around 90

inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s

to mid 90s inland.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog,

otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60.

CAZ036-290015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s. West afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Areas of night through

morning low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to around 60. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog,

otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

CAZ037-290015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 102. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except around 70

in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 102. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except

around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s

to around 60 except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

Highs 91 to 106.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 101. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s except the upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

CAZ051-290015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 96 to 106 at low elevations

to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from 91 to 101 at

low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Lows from the mid

60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in

colder valleys and peaks.

CAZ038-290015-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s and 60s. Highs 96 to 107.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

CAZ549-290015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to

the lower 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

CAZ550-290015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

322 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to

the mid to upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to

the lower 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to around 80

interior.

