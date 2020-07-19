CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 18, 2020
_____
309 FPUS56 KLOX 191043
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
CAZ041-192330-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. West
winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to
20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around
60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to
around 80 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to
around 80 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to
around 80 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid
80s inland.
$$
CAZ040-192330-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. West
winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.
$$
CAZ547-192330-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 80s to around 90. South winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s and 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ548-192330-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ046-192330-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except around 80 coastal slopes.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s coastal slopes.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ044-045-192330-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20
mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s and 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the 80s.
$$
CAZ088-192330-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph in
the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. South winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph in
the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ053-192330-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. North
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low
elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ054-192330-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the mid
50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-192330-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing
to 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 10 to 20 mph,
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening,
diminishingto 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
$$
CAZ039-192330-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler
beaches. Local northwest winds 15 to 25 mph western portion
late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Areas of
northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph,
mainly western portions, diminishing late.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around
70 cooler beaches. Local northwest winds 15 to 25 mph western
portion late in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Areas of
northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph,
mainly western portions, diminishing late.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid to upper
60s cooler beaches. Local northwest winds 15 to 25 mph western
portions in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid 60s to
around 70 cooler beaches.
$$
CAZ034-035-192330-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.
Northwest winds around 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.
$$
CAZ036-192330-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the 80s to near 90.
$$
CAZ052-192330-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Areas of
northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to
the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest winds 15
to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, diminishing late.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations
to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of
northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph,
diminishing late.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to the lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ037-192330-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the
Salinas Valley. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for low clouds and fog in the Salinas
Valley after midnight. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid
60s on the Carrizo Plain. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the
Salinas Valley. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except
the lower to mid 60s on the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15
mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except around 60 on
the Carrizo Plain.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ051-192330-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the mid
70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-192330-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Northwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ087-192330-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 70s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows around 60. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph
in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.
$$
CAZ550-192330-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the
mid 70s to around 80 interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s
to around 80 interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds
20 to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s
interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s
interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s
interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s
interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.
$$
CAZ549-192330-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s
interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s
interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to
35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s
interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s
interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s
interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s
interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the
lower to mid 70s interior.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather