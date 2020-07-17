CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 16, 2020

007 FPUS56 KLOX 171033

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

333 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

CAZ041-172330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

333 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid

80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid

80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

CAZ040-172330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

333 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around

80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

CAZ039-172330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

333 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid to upper

60s cooler beaches. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the beaches after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid 60s to

around 70 cooler beaches. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler

beaches. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ087-172330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

333 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog developing in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog developing in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

CAZ044-172330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

333 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s nearest

the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to

upper 70s nearest the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except the lower to mid

70s nearest the coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower to mid 70s

nearest the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower to mid 70s

nearest the coast.

CAZ045-172330-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

333 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper

70s nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ547-172330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

333 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

CAZ548-172330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

333 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

CAZ088-172330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

333 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

CAZ046-172330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

333 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s to

around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ059-172330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

333 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

CAZ054-172330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

333 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

CAZ053-172330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

333 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

South winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ052-172330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

333 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

CAZ034-172330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

333 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower

80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to

around 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to

around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s and

70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s and

70s inland.

CAZ035-172330-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

333 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

lower 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around

80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland.

CAZ036-172330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

333 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to lower 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 nearest the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ037-172330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

333 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s, except the lower

to mid 80s in the foothills. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the

mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in 90s to around 101, except the mid to

upper 80s in the foothills. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the

mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s to around 100, except the mid

to upper 80s in the foothills. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the

lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s, except around

80 in the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid

60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s, except around

80 in the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid 60s in the

Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s, except around

80 in the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ051-172330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

333 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ038-172330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

333 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ550-172330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

333 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast

to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog developing in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

to around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to

around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to around

80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to around

80 interior.

CAZ549-172330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

333 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog developing in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog developing in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

