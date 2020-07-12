CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 11, 2020
_____
766 FPUS56 KLOX 121011
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
CAZ041-130030-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy early morning low clouds and
dense fog. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the
mid 80s to lower 90s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog locally dense
with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low
clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around
80 inland.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Lows in the upper
50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland.
$$
CAZ087-130030-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy early morning low clouds and
dense fog. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the
mid to upper 80s interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog locally dense
with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 70s
to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low
clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Night through morning low clouds and
fog, otherwise clear. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the
mid to upper 70s interior. Lows around 60.
$$
CAZ040-130030-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to
the lower to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low
clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise clear. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to
the mid to upper 70s inland. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
$$
CAZ039-130030-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid
60s to around 70 cooler beaches. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
along the beaches after midnight. Fog locally dense with
visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid 50s to mid
60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the
beaches in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one
quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ548-130030-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile
or less. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low
clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Night through morning low
clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ547-130030-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Southeast winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low
clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and
fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Lows in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ046-130030-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the upper
70s to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low
clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except
the upper 60s to mid 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ044-045-130030-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile
or less. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and
fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Lows in the
mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog in
the morning then sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ088-130030-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s to around 60. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ059-130030-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. West winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s
and 60s. Highs 84 to 100.
$$
CAZ054-130030-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 103 at low elevations to the mid
80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid
60s. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the
mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the
mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-130030-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
96 to 104 at low elevations to the mid 80s to mid 90s at high
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20
mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid
50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at
low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s
to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder
valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-130030-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 103 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to
the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10
to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows from around 60 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the lower to
mid 70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to
mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder
valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-130030-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 80s to
around 90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.
West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in
the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s
inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80
inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.
$$
CAZ036-130030-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
$$
CAZ037-130030-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 107. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except around
70 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except the
lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 25
mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s except the lower 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s
except the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Highs in the
upper 70s to upper 90s.
$$
CAZ051-130030-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 106 at low elevations to the mid
80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around
60. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the 70s
at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-130030-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107. Northwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ549-130030-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to
around 70 interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
in the 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low
clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ550-130030-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
311 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper
70s to mid 80s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80
interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast
to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to
upper 70s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s
to around 80 interior.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around
80 interior.
$$
ASR
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather