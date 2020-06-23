CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 22, 2020
_____
586 FPUS56 KLOX 231026
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020
CAZ041-240015-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around
80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs
from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ087-240015-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ040-240015-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches. Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s
inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches. Highs
from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches. Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches. Highs from
the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ039-240015-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny after morning low clouds and fog...except
some beaches reamaining cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny after morning low clouds and fog...except
some beaches reamaining cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny after morning low clouds and fog...except
some beaches reamaining cloudy.Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches. Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches. Highs from
the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ548-240015-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 70s and 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s.
$$
CAZ547-240015-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 80s
to around 90.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
80s to around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ046-240015-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid
70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs
in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ044-045-240015-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 80s
to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds
and fog. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s nearest the coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 70s and 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ088-240015-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10
to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 25
mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ059-240015-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 15
to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around
70. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing
to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 104. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ054-240015-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s
at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-240015-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s
at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then partly cloudy. Lows from the
upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in
colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at
low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s to mid
60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder
valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid
60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at
low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-240015-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then partly cloudy. Lows from the
mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the lower 60s in colder
valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at
low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 60s
at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s and lower 80s.
$$
CAZ034-035-240015-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny after morning low clouds and fog...except
some beaches reamaining cloudy. Highs from the 60s at the beaches
to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny after morning low clouds and fog...except
some beaches reamaining cloudy. Highs from the 60s at the beaches
to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny after morning low clouds and fog...except
some beaches reamaining cloudy. Highs from the 60s at the beaches
to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s
inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower
80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny after morning low clouds and fog...except
some beaches reamaining cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s
at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny after morning low clouds and fog...except
some beaches reamaining cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s
at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
$$
CAZ036-240015-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 70s and 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 70s and 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
70s to around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ037-240015-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the
Salinas Valley. Highs 81 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s to lower 60s except the mid 60s to around 70 in the
Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 101. West winds around 15
mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the mid
60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 25
mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs 81 to 102. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the mid to
upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs 81 to 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except the mid
to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the lower
to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ051-240015-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s and 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 90 to 100 at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s
at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-240015-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 100. North winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ549-240015-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s
interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s
interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ550-240015-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s
interior.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the
mid to upper 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s
interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
$$
ASR
_____
