CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 22, 2020

_____

586 FPUS56 KLOX 231026

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

CAZ041-240015-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around

80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ087-240015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ040-240015-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches. Highs

from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches. Highs from

the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ039-240015-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after morning low clouds and fog...except

some beaches reamaining cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny after morning low clouds and fog...except

some beaches reamaining cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny after morning low clouds and fog...except

some beaches reamaining cloudy.Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches. Highs from

the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-240015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ547-240015-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 80s

to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ046-240015-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ044-045-240015-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 80s

to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s nearest the coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ088-240015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ059-240015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around

70. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing

to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 104. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ054-240015-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s

at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-240015-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then partly cloudy. Lows from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-240015-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then partly cloudy. Lows from the

mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 60s

at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s and lower 80s.

$$

CAZ034-035-240015-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after morning low clouds and fog...except

some beaches reamaining cloudy. Highs from the 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny after morning low clouds and fog...except

some beaches reamaining cloudy. Highs from the 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny after morning low clouds and fog...except

some beaches reamaining cloudy. Highs from the 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower

80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny after morning low clouds and fog...except

some beaches reamaining cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s

at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny after morning low clouds and fog...except

some beaches reamaining cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s

at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-240015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ037-240015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Highs 81 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s except the mid 60s to around 70 in the

Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 101. West winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the mid

60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs 81 to 102. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the mid to

upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs 81 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except the mid

to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the lower

to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ051-240015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s and 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 90 to 100 at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-240015-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 100. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ549-240015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ550-240015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

326 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the

mid to upper 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather