Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

353 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

CAZ041-252315-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

353 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around

70 in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around

90 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around

70 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ087-252315-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

353 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the lower to

mid 70s across the interior.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower

to mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except the lower to mid 70s

across the interior.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near

the coast to the 80s to around 90 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the 80s to around 90 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ040-252315-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

353 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper

70s and 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ039-252315-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

353 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler beaches. East winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower 70s cooler beaches. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ548-252315-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

353 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility

one quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. patchy fog. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-252315-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

353 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. patchy fog. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ044-045-252315-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

353 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Local northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except

the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the

lower to mid 80s nearest the coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ088-252315-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

353 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s.

$$

CAZ046-252315-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

353 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s except

the mid to upper 50s colder valleys.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the

lower to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s

except the mid to upper 50s colder valleys.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. patchy fog. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s

except the lower 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80 except around 70 coastal slopes and higher

peaks.

$$

CAZ053-054-252315-

Ventura County Mountains-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,

and Sandberg

353 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid

40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to mid

70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around

50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-252315-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

353 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 7 PM

PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. North winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around

70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ034-035-252315-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

353 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

the mid 80s to lower 90s inland. Local northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except

the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. West winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the mid 60s

to around 70 in the hills. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the

mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the upper 50s to

mid 60s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s to around

90 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-252315-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

353 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s except around

70 in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around

60 except the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ052-252315-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

353 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. East to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at

high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower

to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around

50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to around 70 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-252315-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

353 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ051-252315-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

353 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 101 at low elevations to

around 90 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ037-252315-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

353 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 15 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except the

lower 70s in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 103. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 103. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ550-252315-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

353 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the

upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near

the coast to around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

$$

CAZ549-252315-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

353 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to

the lower to mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the

coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s.

$$

CK

