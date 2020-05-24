CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 23, 2020

_____

006 FPUS56 KLOX 241117

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

417 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

CAZ041-242315-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

417 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around

90 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid

80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ087-242315-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

417 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Fog after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower

to mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ040-242315-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

417 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

$$

CAZ039-242315-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

417 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower 70s cooler beaches. East winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower 70s cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ548-242315-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

417 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility

one quarter mile or less. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-242315-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

417 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. East winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ044-045-242315-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

417 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ088-242315-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

417 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. North winds

10 to 20 mph with Gusts to

30 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 96 to

100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ046-242315-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

417 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s except the lower to

mid 50s colder valleys.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ053-054-242315-

Ventura County Mountains-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,

and Sandberg

417 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with Gusts to 30 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the

50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

90 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to

mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-242315-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

417 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the

mid 60s to around 70 in the hills. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. North winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ034-035-242315-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

417 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland. Local northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except

the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the 80s to lower 90s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches

to the 80s to around 90 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-242315-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

417 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except

around 70 in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ052-242315-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

417 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. East winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid

60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to around 70 at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ038-242315-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

417 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ051-242315-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

417 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. East winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to

the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 80 at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ037-242315-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

417 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid 60s in

the Carrizo Plain. North winds around 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except the lower 70s in

the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ550-242315-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

417 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near

the coast to the mid 70s interior.

$$

CAZ549-242315-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

417 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around

70 interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to

the lower to mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the

coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

