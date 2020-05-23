CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 22, 2020
_____
219 FPUS56 KLOX 231052
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
CAZ041-232330-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing to the coast in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s
inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the
lower to mid 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except the lower
70s in the hills.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s
inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the
beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower
to mid 80s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
$$
CAZ087-232330-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s
near the coast to around 80 interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ040-232330-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing to the coast in the
afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s
inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the
beaches in the morning. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to
around 80 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the
beaches to the 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the
beaches to the 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to
the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to
around 80 inland.
$$
CAZ039-232330-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s. Local northwest to west winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Strongest west of Refugio.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West to
northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the
lower 70s cooler beaches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s
except around 70 in the hills.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except
around 70 cooler beaches.
$$
CAZ548-232330-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ547-232330-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog early, than mostly sunny. Highs
in the 80s to around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except
around 70 in the hills.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower
70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ044-045-232330-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to around 80 except around 70 nearest the coast.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except
the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East
winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s
except around 70 in the hills.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s
except the upper 70s to mid 80s nearest the coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s to around 90.
$$
CAZ088-232330-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around
90.
$$
CAZ046-232330-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s
and 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower
70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s
except around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ053-054-232330-
Ventura County Mountains-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,
and Sandberg
352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, except low clouds across coastal slopes in the
morning. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the
60s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds
strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds strongest through
the Interstate 5 Corridor.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. East
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around
70 at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
90 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-232330-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the
lower to mid 60s in the hills. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower
70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ034-035-232330-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to
the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s
except around 60 in the hills. Northwest winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the
mid 80s to lower 90s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the 80s to
lower 90s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the
beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower
80s inland.
$$
CAZ036-232330-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to around 80. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ052-232330-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low elevations
to around 70 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with Gusts to 35 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with Gusts to 35 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to around 80 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the
upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid
70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 60s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 80 at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high
elevations.
$$
CAZ038-232330-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ051-232330-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. North winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. North
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
lower to mid 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ037-232330-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except
around 60 in the Carrizo Plain. Northwest winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s except the lower 70s in the Carrizo Plain.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 90 to
100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s
except the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ550-232330-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid to
upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near
the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the
lower to mid 80s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to
around 80 interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near
the coast to around 80 interior.
$$
CAZ549-232330-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
352 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog
locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in
the 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the
lower 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near
the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s
interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s
interior.
$$
CK
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather