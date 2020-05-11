CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 10, 2020
_____
197 FPUS56 KLOX 110956
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
CAZ041-112330-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.
Patchy morning drizzle. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to
the mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s
inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night
and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper
50s. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s
inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s
inland.
$$
CAZ040-112330-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the
afternoon. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from around 70 at
the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s
inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ547-112330-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. South winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. South winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ548-112330-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in
the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the
morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the lower to mid
80s. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
$$
CAZ046-112330-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20
mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds
and fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the mid 50s to
around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ044-045-112330-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
$$
CAZ088-112330-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs
around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph
with local gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
$$
CAZ053-112330-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog with drizzle on
the coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from the upper 60s to
mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at
low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy morning low clouds and
fog with drizzle. A slight chance of rain and ridgetop snow in
the morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations
to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog
with drizzle. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations
to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid
40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the 60s at high
elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper
30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ054-112330-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog with drizzle
on the coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from the upper 60s to
mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high
elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog with drizzle in the
morning then partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations
to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at
low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog with drizzle in the
morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to
mid 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to
mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder
valleys and peaks. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the
60s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid
70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at
high elevations. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations
to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to
the 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-112330-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with local
gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
around 50. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ039-112330-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the
afternoon. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s and
60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then
mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around
70. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the north
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph shifting to
the northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
around 80 except the mid 60s to around 70 cooler beaches. Lows in
the 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ034-112330-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the
afternoon. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around
70 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs from the upper 50s at the beaches to the upper 60s
inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in
the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to
the lower to mid 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the
lower to mid 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to
the mid 70s to around 80 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the
beaches to the lower 70s inland.
$$
CAZ035-112330-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the
afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to
the mid 60s to around 70 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s
to around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. West
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s
inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the
lower to mid 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the
lower to mid 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to
the mid to upper 70s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.
$$
CAZ036-112330-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s
to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ052-112330-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to
the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to
mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in
the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the lower
to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper
30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s
to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to
the 60s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to around 70 at high
elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid
60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ037-051-112330-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Paso Robles, Atascadero, and Black Mountain
256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to
upper 60s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
around 50. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ038-112330-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
around 50. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ087-112330-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the
afternoon. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Areas of west winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night
and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning
and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ550-112330-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around
70 interior.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s
interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s
interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to
mid 70s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s
interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the
coast to the lower 70s interior.
$$
CAZ549-112330-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
256 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. patchy fog. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
$$
Hall
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather