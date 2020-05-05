CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 4, 2020
_____
363 FPUS56 KLOX 051102
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
402 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020
CAZ041-060115-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
402 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to
the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Local north winds 10 to 20 mph in
the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s and 60s. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland. Local
north winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows upper 50s and 60s. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s
inland. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid
80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s
inland.
$$
CAZ087-060115-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
402 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to
the lower to mid 80s interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s except around 70
across the interior.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near
the coast to the mid 80s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s
except around 70 across the interior.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ040-060115-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
402 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the lower
to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the
beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the lower 80s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to
the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to
the upper 70s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s
inland.
$$
CAZ039-060115-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
402 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
15 to 25 mph in the morning and late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with possible gusts
to 60 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s cooler beaches.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s
cooler beaches. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s to around 80 except the mid 60s to around 70 cooler beaches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ548-060115-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
402 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 90s. North winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ547-060115-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
402 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds
15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. North to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 60s to around 70.
Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. North to northeast winds 15
to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ088-060115-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
402 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 15 to 25
mph with local gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 15 to 25
mph with local gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ045-060115-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
402 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s and 60s. North winds 15
to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s except
around 70 in the hills. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. East winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ044-060115-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
402 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds 15
to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds
around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s and 60s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ046-060115-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
402 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90 except around
80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph in
the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the
lower to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks. North winds 20
to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 60s to mid 70s.
North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 80s to mid 90s except the upper 70s to mid 80s coastal
slopes and higher peaks. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 40 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except
around 70 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s and 70s.
$$
CAZ054-060115-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
402 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low elevations
to the 70s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph and possible
gusts to 60 mph. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5
Corridor.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Northwest winds 25 to 40
mph with possible gusts to 60 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Winds strongest through the
Interstate 5 Corridor.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s at low elevations
to the 70s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s and 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-060115-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
402 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. North
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70
at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. North
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the
east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to lower
60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at
low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-060115-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
402 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ052-060115-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
402 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations
to the 70s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Northeast winds 25 to 35
mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys
and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to around 80 at high elevations. East winds 15 to 25
mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid
70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid to upper 70s at
high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at
low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low
elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high
elevations.
$$
CAZ034-060115-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
402 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the
beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland. North to northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland. Local northeast winds
around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the
beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s except around 60 in
the hills.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid
80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to
around 80 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid
70s inland.
$$
CAZ035-060115-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
402 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph turning northeast mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at
the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland. Local northeast winds
around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs
from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.
$$
CAZ036-060115-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
402 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the
lower to mid 80s nearest the coast. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the
lower to mid 80s nearest the coast. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
70s.
$$
CAZ051-060115-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
402 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds 15 to 25
mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s and 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid to upper 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at
high elevations.
$$
CAZ037-060115-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
402 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s except
the lower 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s and 70s.
$$
CAZ038-060115-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
402 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ550-060115-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
402 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s except the mid 60s across the interior.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the
coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper
70s to mid 80s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid
80s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near
the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.
$$
CAZ549-060115-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
402 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the
coast to the lower 70s interior. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s
interior. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast
to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast
to the lower 70s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around
70 interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
ASR
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather