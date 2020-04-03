CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 2, 2020

414 FPUS56 KLOX 030959

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

259 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

CAZ041-032345-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

259 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening

then rain with a slight chance of thuderstorms developing after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ087-032345-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

259 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ040-032345-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

259 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A 50

percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ039-032345-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

259 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds 15 to

25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ548-032345-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

259 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

around 70.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening

then rain with a slight chance of thuderstorms developing after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ547-032345-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

259 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. South winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ046-032345-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

259 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A 40

percent chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ088-032345-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

259 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20

mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

CAZ044-045-032345-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

259 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A 50

percent chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ054-032345-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

259 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s

at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s and 60s. West winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40

in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs from the 50s to

around 60 at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then rain or snow showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows from the upper

30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs from the mid 40s to

mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows

from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning,

then rain or snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower

40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

CAZ053-032345-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

259 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s

at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

5500 to 6000 feet. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper

20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain or snow showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid

30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows from the 30s

to lower 40s at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then rain or snow showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s

to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain or snow

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows

from the 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the 20s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning,

then rain or snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the

mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations.

CAZ059-032345-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

259 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening

then rain with a slight chance of thuderstorms developing after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ052-032345-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

259 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the

mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s

to around 50 at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid

30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then

a chance of rain or snow showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations

to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow

showers after midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid

40s to around 50 at high elevations.

CAZ034-032345-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

259 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 15 to 25

mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Rain developing. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the

beaches to around 60 inland. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from

around 50 at the beaches to the upper 50s inland. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at the beaches to around 60

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the

lower to mid 50s at the beaches to around 60 inland. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of showers. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the

beaches to the lower 60s inland.

CAZ035-032345-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

259 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid

60s to around 70 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid

60s to around 70 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ036-032345-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

259 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

CAZ037-032345-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

259 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

CAZ051-032345-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

259 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ038-032345-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

259 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ549-032345-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

259 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35

mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35

mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ550-032345-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

259 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30

mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

