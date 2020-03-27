CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 26, 2020
195 FPUS56 KLOX 271052
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
352 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020
CAZ041-272330-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
352 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning, then
becoming mostly cloudy in th afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to
the mid to upper 70s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around
70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ040-272330-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
352 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds 15 to
25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ547-272330-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
352 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs around 70.
$$
CAZ548-272330-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
352 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ046-272330-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
352 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ044-045-272330-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
352 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020
...FREEZE WARNING FOR OJAI AND EASTERN CONEJO VALLEY IN EFFECT
UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of freeze across the Ojai Valley and
Eastern Conejo Valley through mid morning. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ088-272330-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
352 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25
mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
CAZ053-272330-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
352 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Isolated showers and snow showers in the morning. Light snow
accumulations possible. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. North
winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low
elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s at
high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s
at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys
and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet increasing to 5500 feet.
Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s at
high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations
to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s
at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the 30s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid
50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower
50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ054-272330-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
352 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Isolated showers and snow showers in the morning. Light snow
accumulations possible. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph. Winds
strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at
low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s at
high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid
40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet increasing to 5500 feet.
Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s at
high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to
the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper
30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s
to mid 60s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at
low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the
upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower
50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations
to the 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-272330-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
352 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.
Isolated showers in the morning with a dusting of snow in the
foothills. 20 percent chance of precipitation. Highs in the upper
40s and 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.
Strongest western portion.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around
40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ039-272330-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
352 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ034-272330-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
352 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25
mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except
the upper 40s in the hills. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to the
lower to mid 60s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s
inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to
mid 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.
$$
CAZ035-272330-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
352 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to around 70 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the
beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at
the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.
$$
CAZ036-272330-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
352 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. West
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ052-272330-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
352 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to
the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet increasing to 5500 feet.
Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid
40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid
50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower
to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to
mid 60s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 50s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the
lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s
at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to
lower 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ037-272330-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
352 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s to around 60.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ051-272330-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
352 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
50s to around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ038-272330-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
352 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
50s to around 60. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ087-272330-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
352 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas
of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
around 50. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around
60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ550-272330-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
352 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ549-272330-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
352 AM PDT Fri Mar 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around
60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
