CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 4, 2020
_____
801 FPUS56 KLOX 051106
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
306 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
CAZ041-060100-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
306 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to
upper 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to
mid 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy
fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of rain 60
percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s to
around 70. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of rain 70
percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
$$
CAZ087-060100-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
306 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
$$
CAZ040-060100-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
306 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to
mid 70s inland.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 50.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
CAZ039-060100-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
306 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the 40s to around
50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ548-060100-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
306 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy
fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60
percent.
$$
CAZ547-060100-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
306 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy
fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s to
around 70. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 70
percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
CAZ088-060100-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
306 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70
percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s
to around 50. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 60
percent.
$$
CAZ045-060100-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
306 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain60 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s
and 60s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
$$
CAZ044-060100-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
306 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the 60s to
around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 70
percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
$$
CAZ046-060100-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
306 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 70
percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of rain 60
percent.
$$
CAZ054-060100-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
306 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to
the 60s at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. South
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.
Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet increasing to 6000 feet. Highs from
the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to
the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A
slight chance of rain or snow showers. Highs from the mid 50s to
lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high
elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow
after midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations
to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs from
the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to
mid 50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then
rain or snow likely after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to
around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs from the upper 50s to mid
60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high
elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows from the mid 40s to
around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs from the upper 50s to mid
60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high
elevations.
$$
CAZ053-060100-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
306 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s
at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow.
Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations
to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s at high
elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in
the evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows
from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to
lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs from
the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower
50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then
rain or snow likely after midnight. Lows from the 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows from the 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs from the upper 50s to mid
60s at low elevations to upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-060100-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
306 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of rain 60
percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
CAZ052-060100-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
306 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
5000 to 5500 feet. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow
level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low
elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20
mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or
snow showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows from the 40s to around 50
at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in
the evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows
from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to
lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the
upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at
high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs from the upper
50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high
elevations. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations
to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-060100-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
306 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around
70 inland.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to
around 50.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s
inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the morning. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to
the mid to upper 60s inland. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
$$
CAZ035-060100-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
306 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower
70s inland.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s
to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s
to around 70 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s
to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around
60. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
$$
CAZ036-060100-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
306 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the
mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ051-060100-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
306 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low elevations to
the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Chance of rain60 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
$$
CAZ037-060100-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
306 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around
50 in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ038-060100-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
306 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ550-060100-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
306 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s
to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to
around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
$$
CAZ549-060100-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
306 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs around 60.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to
around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
ASR
_____
