CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 11, 2020

_____

979 FPUS56 KLOX 121112

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

312 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

CAZ041-130200-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

312 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ087-130200-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

312 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs around

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ040-130200-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

312 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ039-130200-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

312 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds around

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-130200-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

312 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs near

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ547-130200-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

312 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ088-130200-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

312 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ045-130200-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

312 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 25

mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ044-130200-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

312 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. East winds around 15 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ046-130200-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

312 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ054-130200-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

312 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s

at high elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations

to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-130200-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

312 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s and 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s and 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s

at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid

40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-130200-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

312 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ052-130200-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

312 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-130200-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

312 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around

60 at the beaches to the mid 60s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the

beaches to the mid 60s inland.

$$

CAZ035-130200-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

312 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the upper 60s inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. Southeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to around 70 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to

around 70 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 60s inland.

$$

CAZ036-130200-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

312 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds around

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Local southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ051-130200-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

312 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the

upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-130200-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

312 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ038-130200-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

312 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-130200-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

312 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ549-130200-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

312 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather