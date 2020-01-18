CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 17, 2020
125 FPUS56 KLOX 181108
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
308 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020
CAZ041-190045-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
308 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s
to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ087-190045-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
308 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ040-190045-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
308 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ039-190045-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
308 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ548-190045-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
308 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s
to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to around 50. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s
to around 50. Highs around 70.
$$
CAZ547-190045-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
308 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North
to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North
to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North to northeast winds 15 to
25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s
to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to
around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to
around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ046-190045-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
308 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the
morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ088-190045-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
308 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with
local gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CAZ044-045-190045-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
308 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local
gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s and 40s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to
around 50. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ053-054-190045-
Ventura County Mountains-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,
and Sandberg
308 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low
elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to
around 60 at high elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s
at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. East
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper
50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high
elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at
low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid
40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers
after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations
to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid
40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper
30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper
30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-190045-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
308 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ052-190045-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
308 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at
low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper
50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high
elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper
30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations
to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to
mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the
mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to around 50 at high
elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower
50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-190045-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
308 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the
beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland. Northeast winds around
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
the beaches to the upper 60s inland. East winds around 15 mph in
the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s
to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 60s inland. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the mid 60s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s
except around 50 in the hills.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at
the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. Lows in the upper 30s
to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills.
$$
CAZ036-190045-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
308 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
around 70. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ037-190045-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
308 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for areas of low clouds and fog.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East winds around
15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Highs upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ051-190045-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
308 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. East
winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Highs mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-190045-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
308 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
Southeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Highs lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ549-190045-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
308 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s
to around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs around 60.
$$
CAZ550-190045-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
308 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and
night, otherwise mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
$$
ASR
