CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 26, 2019

624 FPUS56 KLOX 271104

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

304 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

CAZ041-280100-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

304 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds diminishing in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ087-280100-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

304 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ040-280100-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

304 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ039-280100-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

304 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Local

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. North winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ548-280100-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

304 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. North winds 15

to 25 mph to 35 mph in the foothills. Winds diminishing in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ547-280100-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

304 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds diminishing in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

30s to around 40. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ088-280100-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

304 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds diminishing in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ045-280100-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

304 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph. Winds diminishing in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ044-280100-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

304 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s

to around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Winds strongest near the LA county border. Winds diminishing in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s except the mid 20s to around 30 in the

Ojai Valley.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ046-280100-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

304 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds diminishing in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ054-280100-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

304 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. North

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5

Corridor.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s at low elevations to

the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around

40 at low elevations to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20

mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the mid

20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to around 50

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to

the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

CAZ053-280100-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

304 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around

40 at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower

40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. North winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at

low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

CAZ059-280100-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

304 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 20s to around 30. West winds 10

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 20s to around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 20s to lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ052-280100-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

304 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower 50s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows from the upper

30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ034-280100-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

304 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s and 50s. North winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs from the

lower to mid 50s at the beaches to around 60 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows upper 30s to

mid 40s except around 50 in the hills. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs from around 50 at the beaches to around 60 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ035-280100-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

304 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. North winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ036-280100-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

304 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s

to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of morning frost. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows upper 30s to

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ051-280100-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

304 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 30s to

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ037-280100-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

304 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Areas of frost in the morning. Fog locally dense

with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows mid 30s to

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ038-280100-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

304 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows mid 30s to around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s

to around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

CAZ550-280100-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

304 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ549-280100-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

304 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

