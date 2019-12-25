CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 24, 2019
829 FPUS56 KLOX 251105
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
305 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
CAZ041-260045-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
305 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Areas of east winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 50 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph
early...becoming 10 to 20 mph by midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
CAZ087-260045-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
305 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.
Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph in
the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
CAZ040-260045-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
305 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25
mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 50 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to
around 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
CAZ039-260045-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
305 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 50 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. East winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ548-260045-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
305 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Areas of east
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of east winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 50 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
CAZ547-260045-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
305 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds 20 to 30
mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North to northeast winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ088-260045-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
305 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Areas of southeast winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast winds 20 to 30
mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
CAZ045-260045-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
305 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 20
to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing
to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ044-260045-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
305 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 20
to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing
to 15 to 25 mph mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except
around 30 in the Ojai Valley.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ046-260045-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
305 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds 20 to 30
mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s
except the lower 30s colder valleys.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ054-260045-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
305 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM
PST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow accumulation
around 1 inch. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet increasing to 3500
feet. Highs from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the
mid 20s to lower 30s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25
mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow developing. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet
decreasing to 3000 feet. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low
elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 30
mph with gusts to 55 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Highs
from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s at high elevations. East
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level 2000 to 2500 feet. Moderate snow accumulations possible.
Storm total snow accumulation 1 to 2 feet above 5000 feet. Lows
from the 30s at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph
decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s at low elevations
to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower
40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low
elevations to the 40s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to
the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s
to mid 40s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s
at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to
the 40s at high elevations.
CAZ053-260045-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
305 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 PM PST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow accumulation
around 1 inch. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs from the upper 30s and
40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s at high
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows from the 30s
to lower 40s at low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and
peaks. Areas of southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph
increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs from the
40s to around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s at high
elevations. East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level
2000 to 2500 feet in the evening. Storm total snow accumulation
around 14 inches. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations
to 19 to 26 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 25 to 40
mph with gusts to 55 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
45 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 20s and 30s at
low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the
40s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around
40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s
at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the 20s to around
30 in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid
30s to around 40 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at
low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.
CAZ059-260045-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
305 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.
Snow possible in the foothills with snow level 3500 to 4000 feet.
Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Snow level 3000 to 4000 feet. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35
mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Highs around
40. East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Light snow
accumulations possible. Storm total snow accumulation around 4 to
8 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to around 30. Northeast winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50.
CAZ052-260045-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
305 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 AM PST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow accumulation
around 1 inch. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs from the mid
40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at
high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet decreasing
to 3000 feet. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations
to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of
southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Storm
total snow accumulation around 6 to 12 inches. Highs from the mid
40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at
high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40
mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to around
40 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40
at low elevations to the lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid
30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at
low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
CAZ034-260045-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
305 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Highs from the mid 40s to around 50 at the beaches to the mid 50s
inland.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Southeast winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the east 15 to 25
mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the upper
40s to mid 50s at the beaches to the upper 50s inland. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 50 at the beaches to
the upper 50s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ035-260045-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
305 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds increasing to 20
to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 20
to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ036-260045-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
305 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs lower to mid 50s.Southeast winds increasing to 20
to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
CAZ051-260045-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
305 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch.
Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper
30s and 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
2000 to 2500 feet increasing to 3000 feet. Storm total snow
accumulation around 2 inches. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
CAZ037-260045-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
305 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of rain 70
percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows in the mid
30s to around 40. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet
increasing to 3000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
CAZ038-260045-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
305 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM PST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow
level 3000 to 3500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper
40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows in the mid
30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Storm
total snow accumulation around 3 inches. Highs in the 40s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
CAZ550-260045-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
305 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South
winds 20 to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. East winds 20 to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
CAZ549-260045-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
305 AM PST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
South winds 20 to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East
winds 20 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
