CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 14, 2019

_____

553 FPUS56 KLOX 151146

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

346 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

CAZ041-160045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

346 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of

northwest to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Areas of

northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph this

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Areas of

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph below passes and canyons

from Malibu to the Hollywood Hills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Areas of north to northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph from Malibu to the Hollywood Hills.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph from Malibu to the

Hollywood Hills in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ087-160045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

346 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s near the coast to

around 60 interior. Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Areas

of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ040-160045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

346 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph late.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph, diminishing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ039-160045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

346 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Areas of northwest to north

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Areas

of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph, diminishing to

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Local north to

northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-160045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

346 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Local northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Local northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

in the foothills.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Local northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the foothills in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ547-160045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

346 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Areas

of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph this evening,

then local northeast winds 15 to 25 mph late.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Areas

of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, decreasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ046-160045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

346 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of north

winds winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Areas

of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph this evening,

becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Areas of northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, decreasing to 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around

50 except around 40 colder valleys.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ044-045-160045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

346 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Local north

winds winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Local

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Areas of northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ088-160045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

346 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Areas

of northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph,

becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Areas of northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Areas of northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ059-160045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

346 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to around 30.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds 10

to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph from mid morning through mid

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows 19 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph from mid morning through mid

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ054-160045-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

346 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow

level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Storm total

snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations. Areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50

mph, strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at

low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the 20s in

colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northeast winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Areas of northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the mid

20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the

upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-160045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

346 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Storm total

snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

Areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to 18 to 25 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of

north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to 17 to 24 in

colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Areas of northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the 20s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid

30s to around 40 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-160045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

346 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow

level 3500 to 4000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s

to mid 40s at high elevations. Areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 40 at low elevations to

the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph early decreasing to 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. Areas

of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper

20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high

elevations. Areas of east winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-160045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

346 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 60s inland. Local northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to around

60 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the

beaches to the lower 60s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to the lower to mid 60s

inland.

$$

CAZ036-160045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

346 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Local northeast winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ037-160045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

346 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. East winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ051-160045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

346 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ038-160045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

346 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ549-160045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

346 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ550-160045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

346 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s near the coast to

the lower to mid 60s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 near the coast to the mid

to upper 60s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

_____

