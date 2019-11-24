CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 23, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

318 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

CAZ041-250145-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

318 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 with Gusts to 30 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ087-250145-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

318 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ040-250145-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

318 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

CAZ039-250145-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

318 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the mid to

upper 50s in the hills. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

around 15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s

except the lower to mid 50s in the hills. North winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph. Winds diminishing late.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ548-250145-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

318 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ547-250145-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

318 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North to northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except the mid

30s to around 40 western valley.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except

the mid to upper 30s western valley. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ088-250145-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

318 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around

60. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ045-250145-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

318 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around

50 in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s

except the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills. Northwest winds 15

to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40

mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ044-250145-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

318 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except around

40 in the Ojai Valley.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the lower to

mid 30s in the Ojai Valley. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ046-250145-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

318 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the mid

to upper 30s colder valleys. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except the lower to mid 30s colder valleys. North winds 15 to 25

mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ054-250145-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

318 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph

in the afternoon. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5

Corridor.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph

becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to

the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to around 40 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to

the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain or snow showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the

mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows from the 30s at low elevations to 19

to 28 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the 30s at

high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the

20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

CAZ053-250145-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

318 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to 18 to 25 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10

to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to 13 to 20 in colder valleys and peaks. North

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s at high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of snow in the evening, then

rain or snow likely after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to lower

40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow. A slight chance of afternoon

thunderstorms. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations

to the 30s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to

19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain or snow showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs from the 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows from the upper 20s to mid 30s at low

elevations to 19 to 26 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper

20s to mid 30s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows from the upper 20s and 30s at low elevations to 14

to 21 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

CAZ059-250145-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

318 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10

to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15

to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. West

winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain or

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 40s to around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT..Showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow possible in the foothills.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain or snow showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 20 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the 40s to around 50.

CAZ052-250145-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

318 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the

upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain or snow in the evening,

then rain with snow likely after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s

to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow. A slight chance of afternoon

thunderstorms. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations

to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain or snow showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the

mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper

40s at high elevations.

CAZ034-250145-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

318 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid

70s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around

50 in the hills. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds around 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 with Gusts to 30 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the 30s except the mid 40s in the hills.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs from the mid 40s to around 50 at the beaches to the mid 50s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ035-250145-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

318 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to

the mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around

50 in the hills. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower 70s inland. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

the beaches to the mid 60s inland. North winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from around 50 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 50s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs from the upper 40s at the beaches to the

upper 50s inland. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at the beaches to the upper

50s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ036-250145-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

318 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ051-250145-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

318 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to around 50 at high elevations. North winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and

snow showers. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain or snow showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

20s and 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 40s at high elevations.

CAZ037-250145-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

318 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to

around 40 except the lower to mid 40s in the Carrizo Plain.

.MONDAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

North winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain developing after midnight. Snow possible in the

foothills. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Snow possible in the foothills. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow possible in the foothills. Highs in the 40s

to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow possible in the foothills.

Lows mid 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ038-250145-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

318 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the 60s to

around 70.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

50s to around 60. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain developing after midnight. Snow possible in the

foothills. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Snow possible in the foothills. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow possible in the foothills. Highs in the 40s

to around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow possible in the foothills. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ550-250145-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

318 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s

near the coast to the mid 60s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs from the mid to upper 50s near the coast to

the lower to mid 60s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs from the mid to upper 50s near the coast to the lower to mid

60s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs from the mid 50s near the coast to the mid 60s interior.

CAZ549-250145-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

318 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

