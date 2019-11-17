CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 16, 2019

678 FPUS56 KLOX 171133

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

333 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

CAZ041-180145-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

333 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for low clouds and fog near Long Beach in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Northeast winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs from the mid

60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. South winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower 60s at the

beaches to the lower 70s inland.

CAZ087-180145-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

333 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except the

upper 60s to mid 70s across the interior.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s and 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ040-180145-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

333 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the upper

80s to mid 90s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s inland. Northeast morning winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ039-180145-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

333 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the mid 70s cooler beaches.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the mid 60s

to around 70 in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s

except the lower to mid 60s in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ548-180145-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

333 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ547-180145-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

333 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the lower

to mid 60s in the hills. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

the upper 50s to mid 60s in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ088-180145-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

333 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 20 to 30

mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ045-180145-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

333 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ044-180145-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

333 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except around

50 in the Ojai Valley. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except the mid

30s to around 40 in the Ojai Valley.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ046-180145-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

333 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s except the mid 40s

to around 50 colder valleys. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s except the mid to upper 40s colder valleys.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ054-180145-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

333 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Storm total

snow accumulation around 2 inches. Highs from around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers developing. Highs from the mid

to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at

high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows from

the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower

40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid

40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ053-180145-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

333 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Storm total

snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the

40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the

mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to

the 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

CAZ059-180145-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

333 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except the

lower to mid 50s in the hills. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except the

lower to mid 50s in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ052-180145-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

333 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 50s and 60s at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s

at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

CAZ034-180145-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

333 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

the 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs from around

60 at the beaches to around 70 inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs from the mid 50s at the beaches to the mid 60s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s except around 50 in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

the beaches to the mid 60s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s at the beaches to

the mid 60s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ035-180145-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

333 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

the 80s to lower 90s inland.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the

lower 60s in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs from around

60 at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s inland. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the

mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s

inland. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 60s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to

the upper 60s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower 70s inland.

CAZ036-180145-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

333 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ051-180145-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

333 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. East

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

CAZ037-180145-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

333 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except the mid to

upper 50s in the Carrizo Plain.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except

the lower to mid 50s in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to around 70.

CAZ038-180145-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

333 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

CAZ550-180145-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

333 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the mid to

upper 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the

coast to the lower 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near

the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

CAZ549-180145-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

333 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper

70s to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to around 70. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs from the upper 50s near the coast to the upper 60s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of showers. Highs from the upper 50s near the

coast to the upper 60s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 near the coast to

around 70 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near

the coast to around 70 interior.

