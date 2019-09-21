CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2019

893 FPUS56 KLOX 211051

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

351 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

CAZ041-212330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

351 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

CAZ040-212330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

351 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the

mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ547-212330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

351 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

70s to around 80. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

CAZ548-212330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

351 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

CAZ046-212330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

351 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90 except around

80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except around

80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ044-045-212330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

351 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Below passes and

canyons, northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ088-212330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

351 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

CAZ053-212330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

351 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations

to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with Gusts to 35 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to

around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at

low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows from

the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s

to mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ054-212330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

351 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations

to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid

70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations

to the 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to

the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from

the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s at high elevations.

CAZ059-212330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

351 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the mid to upper 60s in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ039-212330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

351 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the lower

to mid 70s cooler beaches. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except

around 70 cooler beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ034-035-212330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

351 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

the 80s to lower 90s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the 80s to

around 90 inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s to lower 80s inland. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

CAZ036-212330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

351 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ052-212330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

351 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to

mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid

50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high

elevations.

CAZ037-212330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

351 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ051-212330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

351 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 90s at low elevations to the 80s at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ038-212330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

351 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ087-212330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

351 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid

80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid

80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ550-212330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

351 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around

80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs from the upper 60s near the

coast to the upper 70s interior.

CAZ549-212330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

351 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows around

60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

