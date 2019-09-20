CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2019
057 FPUS56 KLOX 201000
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
CAZ041-210045-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the
mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog along
the beaches after midnight. patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and
fog. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.
West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to around
90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the
beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland.
$$
CAZ040-210045-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the lower 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at
the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches
to the mid to upper 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the
beaches to the mid 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of
low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the
lower 80s inland.
$$
CAZ039-210045-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Below passes
and canyons, local northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Below
passes and canyons, northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph
to the northeast around 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except
around 70 cooler beaches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the
lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
$$
CAZ087-210045-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs from
the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s
interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near
the coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the
coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the
coast to the mid 80s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the
coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
$$
CAZ044-045-210045-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Local north
to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Areas of
north to northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Areas
of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
$$
CAZ547-210045-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the 80s. Local
north to northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North
to northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ548-210045-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ046-210045-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Local north
to northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North to northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North
to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
$$
CAZ088-210045-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Local north to northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. North to
northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ054-210045-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at
low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Local northwest
to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. North to northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations
to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70
at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-210045-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s
except the mid to upper 60s in the hills.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
$$
CAZ053-210045-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
Local north winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.
North to northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
North to northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s
at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid
60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-210045-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at
low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ051-210045-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the
mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ034-210045-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the
beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. North to northeast
winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North to
northeast winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 80s
to lower 90s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the
beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.
$$
CAZ035-210045-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the
mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 70s to
mid 80s inland. North to northeast winds around 15 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the
beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the
beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to around 80 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the
80s to lower 90s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at
the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.
$$
CAZ036-210045-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the lower
to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ037-210045-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ038-210045-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ549-210045-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the
coast to the lower 80s interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near
the coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the
coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the
coast to around 80 interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the
coast to the mid 80s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near
the coast to the mid 80s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near
the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.
$$
CAZ550-210045-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the
coast to the lower 80s interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80
near the coast to the mid 80s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near
the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the
coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near
the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the
coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the
coast to the lower 80s interior.
$$
Thompson
