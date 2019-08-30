CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 29, 2019

150 FPUS56 KLOX 301031

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019

CAZ041-310100-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

in the morning. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at

the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog

in the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to

the mid to upper 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ087-310100-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the

mid to upper 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid to upper 80s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast

to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog

in the morning. Highs from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid

80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ040-310100-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to

around 80 inland. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the 80s inland. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

$$

CAZ039-310100-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

upper 60s to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Below

passes and canyons north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

winds strongest west of Goleta.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except around

70 cooler beaches. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the upper

60s to mid 70s cooler beaches. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ548-310100-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ547-310100-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. South afternoon winds around 15

mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the 60s to around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s and 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ046-310100-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except the

mid to upper 50s colder valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid 80s

coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s and 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s

except around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except

the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the

mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ044-045-310100-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 101. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ088-310100-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ059-310100-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ054-310100-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 103 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of a thunderstorm in

the far eastern potion. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations

to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to

the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to

mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-310100-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 at low elevations to the lower

to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60s to lower 70s at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 90

to 100 at low elevations to upper 70s to mid 80s high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations

to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to

the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to

mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-310100-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid

80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s

at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-310100-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 80s to

lower 90s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the 60s at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to

around 90 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy morning low clouds and

fog. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s and 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s and 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-310100-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ037-310100-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

the lower 70s in the Carrizo Plain.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows upper 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the mid 60s to around 70 in

the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ051-310100-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the mid

80s to around 90 at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 101 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 101 at low elevations to around

90 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to

the 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at

low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-310100-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 100. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny then partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ549-310100-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to

the lower to mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ550-310100-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near

the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper 70s to mid

80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

