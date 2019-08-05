CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 4, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

330 AM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

CAZ041-052330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

330 AM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90

inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid

80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to

around 90 inland.

CAZ040-052330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

330 AM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

around 80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 80s inland.

CAZ547-052330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

330 AM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 60s to around 70. South winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

CAZ548-052330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

330 AM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs 91 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ046-052330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

330 AM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

coastal slopes in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility

one quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the coastal slopes after midnight. Lows in the 60s except

the mid 50s colder valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the coastal slopes in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s

and 90s except the mid to upper 70s coastal slopes and higher

peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the lower

to mid 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper 70s coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper 70s coastal slopes

and higher peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper 70s coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s and 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes

and higher peaks.

CAZ044-045-052330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

330 AM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs 90 to 100 except the upper 70s to mid 80s nearest the

coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the mid 60s

to around 70 in the hills. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s

to around 80 nearest the coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 nearest the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to upper 70s

nearest the coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to upper

70s nearest the coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around

80 nearest the coast.

CAZ088-052330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

330 AM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s to around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ053-052330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

330 AM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

91 to 101 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations

to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ054-052330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

330 AM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the mid

80s to around 90 at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations

to the 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-052330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

330 AM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

CAZ039-052330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

330 AM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s

cooler beaches. Local northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon with gusts to 35 mph between Refugio and Gaviota.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the beaches after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around

60 except around 70 in the hills. Local northwest to north winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler

beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the mid to

upper 60s in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid 60s to

around 70 cooler beaches. Local northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon with gusts to 35 mph between Refugio and Gaviota.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the lower

to mid 60s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except the upper 60s

cooler beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s except the mid to upper 60s

in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid 60s to around

70 cooler beaches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the mid 60s

to around 70 in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid 60s to

around 70 cooler beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid

60s to around 70 cooler beaches.

CAZ034-035-052330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

330 AM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland. West

to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

upper 70s and 80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid

80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 80s

to lower 90s inland.

CAZ036-052330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

330 AM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs 90 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ052-052330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

330 AM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the 90s at low

elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to

mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to

the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to

the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to

the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations.

CAZ037-052330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

330 AM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs 92 to 102. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except

the upper 60s to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s

except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except the mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except the mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around

60 except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ051-052330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

330 AM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from 94 to 101 at low

elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations

to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

CAZ038-052330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

330 AM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs 92 to 100. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 101.

CAZ087-052330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

330 AM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the mid

80s to around 90 interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to

mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the

lower to mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s

interior.

CAZ550-052330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

330 AM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to

mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the

lower to mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the mid to upper 80s interior.

CAZ549-052330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

330 AM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid

to upper 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the

lower to mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to

the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to

the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to

the mid 70s to lower 80s interior.

