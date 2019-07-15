CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 14, 2019

328 FPUS56 KLOX 151010

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

310 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

CAZ041-152345-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

310 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning, otherwise

sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around

90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

$$

CAZ087-152345-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

310 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ040-152345-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

310 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s.

$$

CAZ039-152345-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

310 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the 70s at the coolest beaches to the 90s inland and in

the foothills. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph developing this afternoon, mainly west of Goleta.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

the 70s in the hills and in breezy areas. Areas of northwest to

north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, strongest through

and below passes and canyons, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph late.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the

upper 60s to mid 70s cooler beaches. Local north winds 15 to 20

mph early.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60,

except 60s in the foothills. Local northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 30 mph below passes and canyons, diminishing late.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s, except mid to upper 60s

cooler beaches. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ548-152345-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

310 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ547-152345-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

310 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ046-152345-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

310 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103 except the mid to upper 80s

coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to mid 70s, except mid to upper

50s cooler valleys. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around

80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s except the mid 70s coastal slopes and

higher peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ044-045-152345-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

310 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs 90 to 100 except the 80s far western portion.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around

80 far western portion. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ088-152345-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

310 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. North winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ059-152345-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

310 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ054-152345-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

310 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the mid

80s to around 90 at high elevations. Areas of northwest winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, strongest through the Interstate 5

Corridor.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph, strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph,

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor, becoming west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Areas of west to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. Areas

of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning, becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-152345-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

310 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 80s at high elevations. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations. Areas of northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph, becoming west 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of west to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning, becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-152345-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

310 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the mid

80s to around 90 at high elevations. Areas of northwest to north

winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph by late

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph late..

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph through mid

morning. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph developing in

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph, diminishing late.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-152345-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

310 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog near the

coast through mid morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

local gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

local gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

around 80 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid

70s to around 80 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around

80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around

80 inland.

$$

CAZ036-152345-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

310 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100 except the mid to upper 80s

western portion. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ037-152345-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

310 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the mid to

upper 60s on the Carrizo Plain. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower

to mid 60s on the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around

60 except the lower to mid 60s on the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid 60s

on the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid

60s on the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ051-152345-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

310 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the mid

80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s

in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ038-152345-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

310 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ549-152345-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

310 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ550-152345-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

310 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior. West

winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper

70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper

70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper

70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper

70s interior.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

